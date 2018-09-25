DHL to provide sports nutrition company with services

hello

DHL Supply Chain, a contract logistics firm part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, and Glanbia Performance Nutrition, a sports nutrition company, announced a five-year agreement for DHL Supply Chain to provide warehousing, warehouse management system and e-commerce support at Glanbia's 452,000-square-foot facility in North Aurora.

DHL Supply Chain, a contract logistics firm part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, and Glanbia Performance Nutrition, a sports nutrition company, have announced a five-year agreement for DHL Supply Chain to provide warehousing, warehouse management system and e-commerce support at Glanbia's 452,000-square-foot facility in North Aurora.

The facility serves Glanbia Performance Nutrition's customers all over the world. Glanbia Performance Nutrition, with corporate offices in Downers Grove, plans to increase supply chain efficiency and achieve higher service levels to meet the needs of its' global customer base. DHL Supply Chain was selected over competitive providers to manage these services beginning on Nov. 1.

DHL is also recruiting new employees to the operation. The new facility is expected to employ 82 hourly and management positions and operate over two shifts, five days a week.

"This is an important strategic initiative for our distribution operations and overall supply chain. Our distribution center will serve our business with a mindful eye on service, cost, and inventory management," said Al Jankauskas, Glanbia Performance Nutrition vice president, Global Supply Chain." DHL's supply chain capabilities include a robust warehouse management system, information technology, reporting and related distribution process expertise that will prove to be a service investment driving operational benefits with both our internal and external customers."

The facility will employ DHL Supply Chain's JDA WMS and management tools, along with other proprietary software to manage indirect and direct labor efficiencies. Direct-to-consumer systems and processes will provide order fulfillment and exact box sizing to best optimize parcel freight shipments.

"We look forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship as we work together with Glanbia," said Thomas Kimball, business development, consumer sector, DHL Supply Chain. "We're excited to demonstrate our warehouse management and operational capabilities as we work with a global industry leader in nutrition based products. We want to attract and retain the very best talent in a competitive employment market to establish a benchmark operation that will meet collaborative goals in safety, quality, customer service and efficiency."