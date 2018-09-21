Carson's launches online sales, sprints to reopen stores

Carson's at Randhurst Mall in Mount Prospect and all the others closed last month. A technology company bought the bankrupt retailer, relaunched the website and is expected to open some stores. Daily Herald file photo, August 2018

A technology company has bought Carson's, relaunched the website and is expected to open some stores.

Carson's is back. A technology company bought the 120-year old bankrupt retailer, relaunched the website and is in a "sprint to reopen stores ahead of the holidays," the new company leader said.

CSC Generation Holdings Inc., a Merrillville, Indiana, technology and retail investment firm, purchased the bankrupt retailer's trademarks, websites, customer lists and other intellectual property for $900,000 in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. The company already had been working on new Carson's websites pending the judge's approval of the sale, which occurred last week.

A subsidiary of CSC Generation Holdings Inc. has relaunched Bon-Ton and its nameplates Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, Elder Beerman, Herberger's and Younkers.

At the end of August, the company hinted on its site that it was coming back.

While Bon-Ton's brick and mortar stores closed after liquidation sales on Aug. 29, CSC Generation said it will provide customers a seamless transition to an improved online storefront. The company said it is in advanced discussions with landlords about reopening stores in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and will be recruiting former Bon-Ton workers, from customer service to merchandising.

Fred Hulls, vice president of communications for Bon-Ton, said Friday that he is not able to discuss which suburban stores might reopen.

Meanwhile, in a message to online shoppers, Jordan Voloshin, the new president of Bon-Ton, said CSC Generation acquired Bon-Ton for three reasons: the love of customers, a competent and loyal workforce and the opportunity to rebuild an American icon.

"With a renewed focus on the customer, we hope to re-earn our spot in the community for the next century," Voloshin said in his statement.

The former Bon-Ton websites now sell a large assortment of brands for women, men and children. There are also home goods, shoes, luggage and jewelry.

The new company president said he is looking forward in keeping the iconic retailer alive.

"Over the last 120 years, Bon-Ton has touched the lives of tens of millions of Americans," Voloshin said. "We couldn't be more excited by the opportunity to continue the company's legacy."

CSC Generation has revived other retailers from the brink. In 2017, it acquired DirectBuy out of bankruptcy.

"Thanks to CSC Generation, DirectBuy is growing and innovating for the first time in 10 years," said DirectBuy Chief Operating Officer Dylan Astle.

"We are sprinting to get as much done as possible before the holidays. We hope that our track record of revitalizing retailers reassures Bon-Ton customers that the company is in safe hands," Voloshin said.