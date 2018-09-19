Suburban pest control company's growth built on vision -- and bedbugs

President Jason Sayre; Ken Williams, director of fleet operations and purchasing; and Vice President Mike Panichi are co-founders of Platinum Pest Solutions Inc. Courtesy of Platinum Pest Solutions

Jason Sayre became a father at age 17, took a job after high school and started reading a lot of business books in an effort to achieve his goal to run a company and be "financially wealthy."

After a few years working various jobs including clerk at the Chicago Board of Trade, Sayre came up with the idea of launching a pest control business with two good friends he played ball with.

"We talked about the pest control idea. They thought I was crazy," Sayre said. "I felt like it would be something that would work."

Business partners Ken Williams and Mike Panichi said that Sayre is a "visionary"; they trusted him and followed his lead. They pooled their savings, obtained a small business loan and started Platinum Pest Solutions in Country Club Hills with an old white cargo van.

In six short years, the company, which expanded to Rolling Meadows, Lansing and Indianapolis, now has 85 employees and 50 trucks, and expects to do $8 million in sales this year. The pest control and eradication company has been included in Pest Control Technology's Top 100, which recognizes the best and largest pest control firms in the country.

"We find and eliminate pests," Sayre said.

The company's main focus has been getting rid of bedbugs, mainly in apartment complexes, said Panichi, who left his job as a probation officer in Cook County when the company started taking off. Sayre, 39, explained that they have a canine division with four handlers, a dog trainer and eight dogs to find the bedbugs. "Like with drugs, dogs can sniff for bedbugs," which can be tough for humans to see.

"Multiunit dwellings are our niche," Panichi said of the growing company.

Clients mainly consist of property management companies. "We just got the contract with the Chicago Housing Authority," Panichi said, adding that they are expanding more into the commercial side, as well.

Rodents and rats are another growing portion of the business.

"We take an organized approach to pest control," said Sayre, who serves as company president and continues with his plans to grow the company, especially in metro areas. "We're trying to spider out. We're looking to move into every major city in the U.S.," with southern Wisconsin as the next location for expansion.

Before launching the business, Sayre worked for a restoration business while he was getting custody of his children, now 22, 18 and 14. He saw the need for pest control.

He has placed a heavy focus on treating employees and customers the right way.

"My goal is to create opportunities for our employees," he said. Panichi added that they have hired a full-time recruiter who also focuses on retention. "Employees are our biggest asset," he said, adding the company offers benefits and 401(k) plans.

"I just love this industry," said Sayre, who describes himself as optimistic and says he's always looking for the solution.

The founders meet with a business consultant regularly and have mapped out a 10-year plan. "We want to be in 20 to 22 cities in the next nine years," Panichi said.

And Sayre is still reading business books that he passes on to his co-founders so they will continue to be on the same page in running the business.