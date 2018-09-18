Fresh Twist to open design studio in Elmhurst

Fresh Twist Design Studio, formerly called Fresh Twist Windows, is opening in Elmhurst on Oct. 2.

The business has been servicing Elmhurst, Hinsdale, and neighboring communities as a provider of window treatments and interior design services for more than a decade.

Owner Betty Brandolino said as demand grew for their products and services, Fresh Twist decided to open the showroom at 132 North York. She said the new location features a full Hunter Douglas Gallery with entire product collections and material choices on display. The space also includes a retail shop offering products ranging from contemporary home accessories, lighting fixtures, rugs and custom-order furniture from a broad range of modern, stylish vendors.

Fresh Twist continues to provide professional interior design services with in-home consultations and ongoing collaborative meetings. The studio also has on-site design staff to help customers shop window treatments and home furnishing selections available in-store.

The designers at Fresh Twist specialize in new construction and also remodeled homes. As new homes are built in Elmhurst and surrounding areas, clients have been in search of help with the daunting task of making whole-house interior selections, Brandolino said. Fresh Twist consulting services include project design and coordination throughout the construction process for both homeowners and builders.