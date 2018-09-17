US Foods names Trident Seafoods as supplier of the year

US Foods Holding Corp. announced the winners of its 2018 Supplier of the Year Awards, the company's annual vendor recognition program.

The Rosemont-based company named Trident Seafoods as Supplier of the Year due to the company's commitment to sustainability, collaboration on new items and initiatives and support from the field teams.

US Foods selected the business out of more than 3,000 of its vendor partners. The winner was chosen based on its consistent, best-in-class service and shared commitment with US Foods to helping independent restaurateurs "Make It."

Other winners included Mann Packing Co., produce award; Sugar Foods Corp., grocery award and the non-foods award went to ProGuard Service and Solutions.

"These exemplary vendor partners go above and beyond to help us provide the highest quality products and business solutions to our more than 250,000 customers across the U.S.," said Andrew Iacobucci, chief merchandising officer, US Foods. "We're proud to work with such outstanding organizations who share our customer focus, commitment to innovation and cultural beliefs. Congratulations to the winning companies for setting the standard for quality and excellence in our industry."

Winners were selected by the US Foods field leadership team, merchandising and sales employees who interact with these suppliers on a daily basis.