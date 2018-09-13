CDK Global parnters with Nuspire

CDK Global, an enabler of end-to-end automotive commerce, said it has partnered with Nuspire, a state-of-the-science managed network security service provider for some of the largest companies around the world, to provide auto dealerships with a Network Protect solution to help provide ultimate network security at every dealership.

"An average dealer network performs hundreds to thousands of tasks, including moving data and facilitating business transactions, resulting in a high risk for potential attacks," said Rajiv Amar, executive vice president & chief technology officer, CDK Global. "As a fully managed end-to-end network security management system, Network Protect does everything for the dealer by taking on the day-to-day responsibility of cyber threat defense, protecting dealer networks with 24/7 real-time security monitoring and management."

A complete security solution, Network Protect provides dealerships with security event visibility that helps meet industry compliance requirements, and includes log management, network monitoring and analysis. Driven by next generation SIEM and a highly skilled team of security engineers working around the clock, the Network Protect solution will provide the monitoring and diligence needed for compliance, real security and peace of mind.

"At Nuspire, we customize our services and technology to keep up with the evolving cyber security industry, and pride ourselves on our deep security knowledge, expertise and the state-of-the-science technology that we provide our customers," said Saylor Frase, CEO of Nuspire. "This Network Protect solution will play a critical role in safeguarding automotive dealerships from cyber-attacks and keeping their customer information secure."

Prior to announcing the comprehensive Network Protect solution, CDK and Nuspire have provided dealerships with a range of security options to safeguard their customer information for the last 10 years.