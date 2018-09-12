Weinstein, Lampe join Morgan Lewis' Chicago office

Morgan Lewis announced the addition of partners Jeff Weinstein and Patrick Lampe, who will be based in the firm's Chicago office.

Both Weinstein and Lampe arrive from another global firm and they are joined in Chicago by Philip Russell, who has been with Morgan Lewis since 2008 and is relocating from the firm's New York office.

All three partners work with a diverse range of clients. Among the services they offer are representations of arrangers, banks, investors, and issuers and underwriters in connection with securitizations, structured finance, and commercial finance transactions.

Weinstein and Lampe have worked with a broad assortment of asset classes, among them residential mortgage loans, vehicle and equipment loans and leases, credit card receivables, floor plan loans and trade receivables, and timeshare loans. They also have represented clients regarding nontraditional asset classes, including collateralized fund obligations, servicer advances, sports and stadium-related revenues, royalty rights, online marketplace loans, whole business securitizations, and media, sports, and entertainment rights.

Russell represents a wide variety of clients, including issuers, underwriters, lenders, borrowers, asset managers, buyers, sellers, and sponsors, in a variety of corporate and structured finance transactions. He regularly represents clients engaged in public and private offerings of debt and equity securities secured by auto loans and leases, marketplace and unsecured consumer loans, private and federally guaranteed student loans, mortgage loans, equipment, trade receivables, and other assets.

The group's presence in Chicago complements Morgan Lewis's recent expansions there, including the firm's recent welcoming of five new intellectual property litigators to the office and the completion earlier this year of the addition of a six-partner team of tax lawyers.