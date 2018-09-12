MRA names Peterson vice president of development

hello

MRA -- The Management Association, one of the largest employer associations in the nation, announces the appointment of Keith Peterson as vice president of learning & development.

Peterson will lead MRA's Learning & Development division with responsibilities to expand leadership and HR training programs and educational offerings, including scheduled/public programs, tailored on-site training, and virtual e-learning throughout MRA's four-state Midwest footprint.

Most recently, he was vice president of marketing at Ceridian, a global human capital management software company. While at Ceridian, Peterson developed and managed the go-to-market strategy, planning and execution of a diverse portfolio of human resource services. He also was a featured speaker and trainer on a variety of leadership, organizational and team development topics.

"Keith brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and is an ideal strategic fit to help MRA member organizations that need a variety of learning and development services to build a well-trained, powerful workforce," MRA President and CEO, Susan Fronk said,