Takeda to close Deerfield HQ, move to Boston

Japan-based Takeda, with its U.S. headquarters in Deerfield, plans to close its Deerfield headquarters. Photo courtesy of Takeda

Takeda Pharmaceuticals said today that it plans to close its headquarters in Deerfield and move to Boston.

The Deerfield site employs just under 1,000 people, said Takeda spokeswoman Julia Ellwanger. "The Deerfield closure will impact all employees who physically work out of the Deerfield site. It does not apply to field-based roles," she said. "A number of the employees currently located in the Deerfield office will be provided with job offers and/or relocation opportunities," she added.

The work currently performed at Takeda's Deerfield location will progressively consolidate from Deerfield into the greater Boston area following a successful closing of the Shire acquisition (which is subject to shareholder approvals and regulatory consents,) Ellwanger said.

"This move, while difficult, will allow closer collaboration across Takeda to best position our future pipeline for success. It will also simplify our existing Takeda U.S. operations," she said.

The exact date of closing the Deerfield site is not yet known. However, it is expected that in the U.S., employees will be notified of their own personal outcome within 6 months after the Shire deal close, Ellwanger said.

An email from a Lake County Partners leader to the board said they were informed Monday night that the company will move its 1,000 positions to the Boston area.

"This is unfortunate, but not unexpected," the memo said as the company has made several Boston-based acquisitions over the years and moved R&D to Boston last year.

The 1,000 employee number does not include roughly 900 Shire employees in Bannockburn, the email said. "While Takeda cannot comment on those positions until the deal closes, it is unlikely that the Bannockburn site would remain. Small production teams in Round Lake Beach and Barrington might remain," according to Lake County Partners.

Local officials say that other pharma companies will be eager to snatch up that talent. "But this is still a significant loss," the memo said.