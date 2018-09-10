Perma-Pipe announces Saudi Arabia contract

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc., with operations in Niles, said its subsidiary Perma-Pipe Saudi Arabia LLC has been awarded a contract in excess of $15 million by Italy's Saipem.

The contract involves the provision of a thermal insulation system, field joints, and a leak detection system for two 55 kms, 30 inch diameter, low sulphur fuel oil lines for Kuwait Oil Company's new refinery project in Kuwait.

Perma-Pipe is a global company specializing in pre-insulated piping and leak detection systems for oil and gas gathering, district heating and cooling and other applications. It uses its extensive engineering and fabrication expertise to develop piping solutions that solve complex challenges regarding the safe and efficient transportation of many types of liquids. The company has operations at seven locations in five countries.

The project will utilize Perma-Pipe's Xtru-Therm insulation system, a spray-applied polyurethane foam jacketed with a high-density polyethylene casing. Perma-Pipe will also be involved with the field joint systems, as well as being responsible for the supply, installation, and commissioning of a leak detection system for the insulated pipelines. The project will begin execution in Perma-Pipe's facilities in the fourth quarter and will be completed in mid-2019.

"We are very appreciative that Saipem placed their trust in Perma-Pipe to execute this project. We value our relationships with both Saipem and KOC and look forward to continuing our successful history of service to both companies. We will strive to exceed the expectations of our client and ultimate customer on this project,"said Grant Dewbre, senior vice president for Perma-Pipe's MENA region states.