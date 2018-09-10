Lake County CEO earns international award

Mary M. Dwyer, CEO and president of IES Abroad -- a not-for-profit, study and intern abroad organization based in Chicago -- has been honored with the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award at the PIEoneer Awards in London, England.

The Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award recognizes an individual who has helped evolve or shape the international education sector.

The PIEoneer Awards was hosted by The PIE News, an independent media organization focusing on leaders and innovators in international education. The PIE News selected a shortlist of 65 finalists -- 26 in Europe, 13 from North America, 10 from Australasia, seven in Asia, and one each from Africa and the Middle East -- altogether representing 19 different countries. A judging panel from across the field of international education selected the winners of the 14 different award categories.

All PIEoneer award winners were recognized at a ceremony in London on Friday, Sept. 7.

"It's an honor to be recognized for this PIEoneer Award," said Dwyer said, a Lake County resident. "I share this award with my colleagues at IES Abroad, as well as those within the field, who are passionate about making study abroad a possibility for students around the world. Receiving this award in London and being surrounded by leaders in international education was an experience I'll never forget and will always deeply appreciate."

She continuously strives to provide increased access to innovative, high-quality academic study abroad experiences for IES Abroad students, and her most recent effort is reflected in the merger between IES Abroad and The Study Abroad Foundation.

She has taken a multifaceted approach to making quality study abroad programming accessible to college students around the world including expanding financial aid and scholarships and establishing the Initiative to Diversify Education Abroad.

Beyond her work at IES Abroad, Dwyer has consulted extensively during her career and been called upon by an array of U.S. and international organizations across 20 developed and emerging countries, including the World Health Organization, Global Ministries of health and education and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.