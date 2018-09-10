Elgin restaurant featuring custom-made pizzas opening soon on Randall Road

A new pizza business that allows patrons to customize their pizzas à la Subway or Chipotle is opening soon along the Randall Road corridor.

MOD pizza, which stands for made on demand, is expected to open later this month in Elgin.

The Elgin business will be at 1190 S. Randall Road in the new strip center facing Randall, in front of Walmart near McAllister's Deli and Denny's.

The restaurant is scheduled to open Sept. 21, Charlotte Wayte, from MOD's Washington-based headquarters said.

This will be the first MOD location along the Randall Road corridor.

Currently, there are about 20 MOD Pizzas in Illinois, including spots in Schaumburg on the mall ring outside of Woodfield, in Kildeer, and in a new spot in Downers Grove.

At the MOD slated to open, patrons can customize their own pizza. No matter the toppings they choose, the price remains the same. It is similar to Pie Five, which was open briefly along the Randall Road corridor in Algonquin.

At MOD, there are various cheeses, meats, vegetables, sauces and more to top the pizzas. There are also different size and thickness of doughs to choose from, which can change the price of the pizza.

The pizza is then fired in a 750-degree brick oven, and ready in just a few minutes for customers to eat or take away.

In addition to pizzas, patrons can customize salads with the same toppings.

The fast casual restaurant also serves a variety of milkshakes, drinks, desserts and more.

To check out their menu, visit modpizza.com/ or www.facebook.com/MODPizza/.

Fitness on Fabyan:

A new fitness center is opening this fall along the Randall Road corridor in Geneva.

SPENGA is slated to open in the Fabyan Crossing shopping center at 1900 S. Randall Road.

The center will offer 60-minute sessions focusing on cardio, strength and flexibility together. In the sessions, there will be 20 minutes of spinning, 20 minutes of strength, and 20 minutes of yoga.

The center also will have a supervised kids area, lockers, showers and more.

For information call (833) 4SPENGA or visit spenga.com/locations/st-charles-geneva/ or www.facebook.com/spengafitness.

