Chicago tech company expanding to Naperville, adding up to 400 workers

hello

SMS Assist said it plans to expand to 2135 CityGate Lane in Naperville in October. The office initially will hold about 30 customer service associates and eventually as many as 400 employees. Courtesy of SMS Assist

SMS Assist, one of the area's fastest-growing technology companies, said Wednesday that it plans to expand to Naperville, adding up to 400 employees.

The expansion will allow SMS Assist, headquartered in Chicago, to accelerate investments in its workforce, tapping into suburban talent. The Naperville office will open at 2135 CityGate Lane in October with about 30 workers, said Becky Lowe, chief human resources officer.

The company's software is used to help clients manage more than 20,000 subcontractors, from landscapers to plumbers and offers solutions for companies that have multiple properties.

SMS Assist, recognized for its internal talent development programs, said it chose Naperville for the new office because of the city's strong business environment and highly skilled workforce. Naperville, close to numerous colleges and home to two top-ranked school districts, is regularly rated as one of the most educated, best places to live in the country, the company said.

"This move to Naperville allows us to maintain momentum and strengthen our team and improve the services that we offer to our customers," Lowe said.

SMS Assist, which plans to build out the new office initially with dozens of customer service roles, has a global workforce of more than 800 employees. It's headquartered in the John Hancock Center, 875 N. Michigan Ave. As the Naperville office grows, SMS Assist expects to add more supervisory roles as well as jobs in technology and corporate positions.

"Our success is driven by our people," said SMS Assist CEO Taylor Rhodes. "They're the reason we're here today. This new office allows us to continue creating opportunities for the team while also strengthening what's already the best customer service in the industry."

The company, with the tagline "Revolutionizing Multisite Property Management," hired Amazon veteran Peter Commons as its chief product officer in the spring. Commons was director of global product and technology for Amazon Fresh.

The new Naperville office, which features covered parking, an on-site gym, food court and dedicated training space, will allow the company to accommodate up to 400 employees. The hiring process is underway.

The company, founded in 2003, offers a technology solution for companies that have to take care of multiple properties such as stores, restaurants, banks or offices, where their workers do business, Lowe said.

The company's software is used to help clients manage more than 20,000 subcontractors who do things like snowplowing, landscaping, cleaning, plumbing, floor maintenance and minor repairs. Lowe said the software helps with efficient billing, scheduling of work and routing of technicians.

Clients include Family Dollar, JPMorgan Chase, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, O'Reilly Automotive and Colony Starwood Homes.

"We provide those services across their entire portfolio of locations," Lowe said. "Very few companies do what we do."

For two years, SMS Assist has earned a spot on the Forbes World's Best 100 Cloud Companies list.

• Staff Writer Marie Wilson contributed.