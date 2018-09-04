Des Plaines Office Equipment makes Inc. 5000 list for first time

Des Plaines Office Equipment, a three-generation family business and a leader in the fields of managed print services and managed networks, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for the first time.

Inc. magazine published its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment -- its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Des Plaines Office Equipment has experienced phenomenal growth over the last several years, due to the introduction of new services and product lines and growth through the acquisition of several new businesses to come under the company umbrella. Projected sales for 2018 are expected to reach $30 million.

"What an honor to be named to the 2018 Inc. 5000 list," said President Chip Miceli. He added, "We thank our extraordinary team of talented people across all of our four locations, and a growing group of outstanding clients, all of whom have made this possible. We are thrilled to be included; we thank Inc. Magazine and congratulate everyone who made this list."

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 15) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," said Inc. editor-in-chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."