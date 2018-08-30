Pita Pita to open in Rolling Meadows

Pita Pita Mediterranean Grill plans to open in September at 1219 W. Golf Road in Rolling Meadows. Courtesy of City of Rolling Meadows

Pita Pita Mediterranean Grill could open its Rolling Meadows location as early as next month, officials said.

The Middle Eastern fast casual dining franchise, which has four locations throughout the suburbs, has applied for building permits to remodel the interior of its leased strip mall space at 1219 W. Golf Road.

It also got approval of a special use and variances from the city council this week to allow outdoor seating for up to 18 people. The outdoor area will be permitted from April 1 to Nov. 1.

The location formerly housed Pie Five Pizza Co., which closed in December 2016 just three months after opening. The franchisee had sued the pizza chain for fraud and breach of contract.