Otto breaks ground on new Carpentersville tech center

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/30/2018 5:52 PM
  • Otto Engineering President Tom Roeser, shown third from the left between airborne dirt, and other company and village leaders break ground on a new technology and manufacturing center Thursday in Carpentersville.

  • Otto Engineering President Tom Roeser talks Thursday after a groundbreaking for his company's new technology center in Carpentersville. The roughly 90,000-square-foot facility is expected to house the company's tooling, stamping and manufacturing operations, as well as an apprentice program.

  • Carpentersville Village President John Skillman addresses the crowd Thursday during a groundbreaking ceremony for Otto Engineering's new technology and manufacturing center.

  • Otto Engineering President Tom Roeser says his company's new technology center will offer an apprentice program for young workers interested in a career in the trades.

Otto Engineering broke ground Thursday on a multimillion-dollar technology and manufacturing center in Carpentersville.

The roughly 90,000-square-foot facility at 140 Carpenter Blvd. is expected to be complete by summer 2019, at which point the company's tooling, stamping and manufacturing operations will be relocated from its main campus at 2 E. Main St. The tech center -- a roughly $25 million project -- also will include space for an apprentice program aimed at training young workers for a career in the trades, Otto President Tom Roeser said earlier.

Company and village leaders gathered Thursday afternoon for a ceremonial groundbreaking, symbolizing the start of the building's construction.

The 30-acre property was largely unusable until Otto purchased it and began site improvements last year. The tech center will be built on about 10 acres, and the project will prepare the remaining land for future development.

As Carpentersville's largest employer, Otto Engineering has more than 500 employees and specializes in control panels, switches and joysticks. Roeser has said the tech center likely will employ 50 people with an average salary of $75,000 per year.

