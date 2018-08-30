Long-dormant hospital in Aurora set for cleanup, renovations

Graffiti covers many parts of the interior and exterior of the old Copley Hospital property in Aurora, which has been dormant at Lincoln, South and Weston avenues south of downtown since 1995. Courtesy of Fox Valley Developers LLC

Interior demolition during the first phase of remediation and redevelopment of the former Copley Hospital property in Aurora will help Fox Valley Developers LLC preserve the look of the historic buildings while preparing them for new residential and medical uses. Courtesy of Fox Valley Developers LLC

The interior of the former Copley Hospital in Aurora needs environmental remediation to remove asbestos and other toxins. Fox Valley Developers LLC plans to begin the work soon under a contract that provides for a $3 million reimbursement from the city once state regulators deem the site safe. Courtesy of Fox Valley Developers LLC

The former Copley Hospital property at Lincoln, South and Weston avenues in Aurora includes roughly 9 acres with nine structures, some dating back to 1888. Courtesy of Fox Valley Developers LLC

The former Copley Hospital, south of downtown Aurora, is in need of environmental remediation after two decades of inaction. Under an agreement approved Tuesday by the city council, Fox Valley Developers LLC will remediate toxins from the site before receiving a $3 million reimbursement from the city and eventually taking ownership of the 9-acre property to redevelop it. Courtesy of Fox Valley Developers LLC

A 9-acre former hospital site south of downtown Aurora that has stood dormant for the past 23 years, inviting vandals and trespassers, is set for environmental cleanup to make way for new residential and medical uses.

The city council this week approved an agreement with a group of local investors who plan to start work this fall to remove asbestos, lead paint and other toxins inside the former Copley Hospital at Lincoln and Weston avenues.

The group, called Fox Valley Developers, LLC, includes six members who will front the estimated $12 million to $16 million in cleanup costs before qualifying for a $3 million reimbursement from the city once regulatory agencies deem the site safe. The group hopes to have the cleanup completed by next spring.

Aurora Alderman Bill Donnell, whose ward includes the 340,000-square-foot former hospital campus, said the city council approved the agreement unanimously.

"After decades of decay and delay, we are moving forward with a partner who will immediately improve the campus by removing the environmental hazards and toxic debris so that the property can be completely redeveloped," Mayor Richard Irvin said in a news release. "This property has been a detriment to the community for far too long."

Removal of asbestos and other harmful substances in the property's nine buildings, built between 1888 and the 1970s, is the first project Fox Valley Developers will tackle.

"We're going to immediately remediate it," said Patrick Skarr, spokesman for Fox Valley Developers. "We're going to preserve it so it can be redeveloped because it's literally starting to crumble."

Taking on the project are Jason Konrad, Paul Konrad, Russell Woerman, Ronald Woerman, Dr. Stathis Poulakidas and Michael Poulakidas. They are owners of Aurora businesses, restaurants and a law office, construction leaders, a doctor and a WGN TV weather forecaster. Several are graduates of Waubonsie Valley High School on the far east side of town.

The property's current owners, listed in a city memo as Raghuveer and Anita Nayak, have been sued by the city in federal court. The city put those proceedings on hold in light of the plans from Fox Valley Developers.

Skarr said the agreement approved this week specifies Fox Valley Developers will lease the property until the owners donate it to the Invest Aurora partnership for economic development. Invest Aurora then will sell the "very special" site to the developers, Skarr said.

"They can create something transformative there," he said, "and create pride and prosperity in the neighborhood."

Fox Valley Developers plans to finalize designs for medical and residential uses within the existing buildings while the environmental cleanup is underway. The group intends to begin the public zoning and approval process by the end of next spring.