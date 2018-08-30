DuPage CVB creates, fills new position

hello

Ellen Klesta has joined the DuPage CVB as market and services manager, a newly created position to help bolster DCVB's efforts to identify and secure new and recurring meetings, conferences and events for DuPage County.

In this role Klesta will work in partnership with the sales and marketing teams to develop and implement strategic initiatives targeted at the group tour market, including campaigns, outbound sales initiatives and conference and event services, that ultimately support the growth of meetings, events and tourism in DuPage.

"We are excited to welcome Ellen to the team as we aggressively work to secure new and recurring events, as well as tour groups to help fill hotel room demand," said Justin Roach, DuPage CVB's director of business development. "Meetings mean business. As a countywide CVB, our efforts impact hundreds of businesses, contribute to resident quality of life, and to the County's economy. Tourism in DuPage represents more than 23,000 employees, and produces over $2.6 billion in visitor expenditures, including $46 million in local tax receipts for DuPage municipalities and the County annually."

Klesta joins the team with more than 20 years of hospitality sales and marketing experience. Most recently, she served as corporate sales manager for The Clubhouse Restaurant in Oak Brook. Prior to The Clubhouse, Klesta was the leading revenue producer and instrumental in new business development during her 13 years with Premier Travel Media, a publisher serving the group travel market.

"I am extremely energized about the opportunity to join the DCVB, and work alongside the team as we collectively implement new initiatives to grow visitation throughout the DuPage County's 38 communities," Klesta said.