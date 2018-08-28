St. Charles could continue renovations at Arcada neighbor

St. Charles officials are looking to invest more money into the property next to the Arcada Theatre in hopes of preparing the space for a new tenant or buyer.

The city budgeted roughly $900,000 this year to revitalize the former George's Sports Center building at 107-109 E. Main St., Public Works Director Peter Suhr said. In a preliminary vote Monday, aldermen pushed forward a $44,350 agreement with Schramm Construction to complete design and construction documents for the proposed project, which includes an exterior facelift and interior renovations.

The space could be ready for a tenant build out as early as next spring, according to a preliminary schedule presented to the government services committee.

The city purchased the property in 2012 with the intention of preserving its condition and finding a use that would complement the Arcada Theatre, Suhr said. That goal won't change, he said, regardless of whether a future deal involves the theater's Seattle-based owner; its manager, Ron Onesti; or another partner altogether.

"The direction council has provided is to focus on (the George's building) and provide a plan that is flexible," Suhr said. "Obviously any use that would accommodate and accelerate the opportunities at the Arcada makes a lot of sense."

The building has been deteriorating rapidly over time, prompting the city to complete some interior demolition work and spend roughly $56,744 to replace the aging roof last fall. Officials earlier in the year issued a request for proposals in search of a potential buyer but later decided against selling the property to any of the nine interested parties.

The next renovation phases include finalizing the interior demolition, improving the facade and completing mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection upgrades, Suhr said. The work could begin as early as next month if aldermen support final design plans and approve construction bids.

Alderman Art Lemke suggested seeking input from the St. Charles historic preservation committee to design a facade that is durable but appears consistent with the historic architecture of the downtown.

Though a desired use of the building has not been determined, Suhr said, retail on the first floor and a potential office use upstairs would be "natural for the downtown area and development."