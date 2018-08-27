Marshalls moving Arlington Heights location

Marshalls is relocating its Arlington Heights store and will hold a grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 6. AP file photo/Elise Amendola

Marshalls is relocating its Arlington Heights store and will hold a grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 6.

The store is relocating from 601 E. Palatine Road to 310 E. Rand Road, Suite 392. Opening events take place from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"Our newest store in Arlington Heights will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for. Our buyers create a broad and exciting mix that offers exceptional values for the entire family, and we're excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood," said Marshalls President Tim "With thousands of new items delivered to our stores every day, we know our shoppers will find values that are surprising and unexpected every time they shop."

Marshalls, an off-price family retailers, has with more than 1,000 stores spanning 47 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico.