Mariano's phasing out plastic bags

Mariano's and other Kroger grocery stores will phase out single-use plastic bags over the next seven years. Bloomberg photo/Luke Sharrett

Mariano's customers will eventually not have the option of choosing plastic when the baggers ask, "paper or plastic" while in the checkout line.

The Kroger Co., Mariano's parent, said Thursday that it will phase out single-use plastic bags and transition to reusable bags across its stores by 2025. The nation's largest grocery chain will be plastic-bag free at all of its nearly 2,800 stores, it said.

Seattle-based QFC will be the company's first retail division to phase out single-use plastic bags. The company said it expects QFC's transition to be completed in 2019.

Kroger Co., which orders about 6 billion bags each year, will begin phasing out their use immediately at one of its chains based in Seattle, a city that has been proactive on reducing plastic use, according to The Associated Press. Kroger said it would first offer paper bags instead of plastic and sell reusable bags for $1 or $2, depending on the market, with a goal of getting all customers to adopt reusable bags over the next seven years.

"As part of our Zero Hunger - Zero Waste commitment, we are phasing out use-once, throw-it-away plastic bags and transitioning to reusable bags in our stores by 2025," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "It's a bold move that will better protect our planet for future generations."

Some estimates suggest that 100 billion single-use plastic bags are thrown away in the U.S. every year, he said. Currently, less than five percent of plastic bags are recycled annually in America, and single-use plastic bags are the fifth-most common single-use plastic found in the environment by magnitude.

Kroger will solicit customer feedback and work with community partners to ensure a responsible transition.

"We listen very closely to our customers and our communities, and we agree with their growing concerns," said Mike Donnelly, Kroger's executive vice president and COO. "That's why, starting today at QFC, we will begin the transition to more sustainable options. This decision aligns with our Restock Kroger commitment to live our purpose through social impact."

There is a shift under way at major U.S. corporations to reduce waste. Disney, Starbucks, Marriott and McDonald's are getting rid of plastic straws. McDonald's said this year that it will use only recycled or other environmentally friendly materials for its soda cups, Happy Meal boxes and other packaging by 2025. And Dunkin' Donuts is phasing out polystyrene foam cups by 2020.