CityGate Centre hires senior manager

CGC Management, the operations arm for the food and beverage outlets at CityGate Centre, named Kristine Chinnici senior sales manager for CityGate Gille, Tap In Pub & Carvery and newly opened Che Figata.

A graduate of University of Central Florida in Orlando, Chinnici relocated to Naperville in 2014, bringing with her a Walt Disney philosophy, "All of our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them."

With nearly a decade of experience in hospitality sales, Chinnici said, "from the time I moved here it was a dream to work for CityGate Centre.

"I was so impressed with the luxury environment and high-level service standards."

When a mutual acquaintance introduced Chinnici to Mark Grimes, Che Figata co-founder and executive chef, she took the opportunity to pursue that dream, expressing her interest in working at CityGate.

Prior to joining CGC, she held sales management roles locally at Main Event Entertainment, opening its Warrenville location in 2014 and Pinstripes.

She held similar roles at hotels in Orlando.

CityGate Centre is also home to the Forbes Four Star, AAA Four Diamond Hotel Arista.