Kohl's teaming up with Nine West brand

hello

Kohl's has been forming partnerships with other brands, including Amazon. Shoppers can test electronics in some stores and return other merchandise purchased on Amazon. Courtesy of Kohl's

Next summer, Kohl's will begin selling the Nine West line of shoes, handbags and outerwear. Associated Press file Photo, 2017

Kohl's is partnering with Nine West to add a new line of merchandise to its stores, joining recent additions of Under Armour, Amazon and Aldi.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based retailer Tuesday announced the partnership with Authentic Brands Group, owner of Nine West. The company believes the new line will help attract millennial customers.

"We're excited to bring Nine West, a brand synonymous with fashion and sophistication, to Kohl's customers nationwide," said Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer. "We admire the role Nine West has played in shaping the footwear industry and its success in becoming one of the most recognized and desired brands among female consumers, particularly millennial customers," he said.

Beginning in July 2019, Kohl's will offer Nine West shoes, handbags, outerwear and exclusive Nine West apparel in all stores nationwide, as well as an expanded selection on Kohls.com. The Nine West collection joins an assortment of Kohl's other brands including LC Lauren Conrad, Simply Vera Vera Wang, Apt. 9, POPSUGAR at Kohl's, Circus by Sam Edelman, a:Glow maternity, Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Levis, New Balance and more.

"We are excited to collaborate with Kohl's on a Nine West collection of apparel and accessories and introduce Nine West to Kohl's customers," said ABG President Nick Woodhouse. "Nine West strives to offer women a head to toe wardrobe that makes a statement about who she is and what she aspires to be, and we are confident that Kohl's is the right destination to deliver on the Nine West brand promise."

Kohl's has also teamed up with companies such as Aldi supermarkets and Amazon.com Inc. Shoppers can test out Amazon electronics in some stores and return merchandise purchased on Amazon at certain locations.