Enerpace president earns prestigious award

Recognized by the International Coach Federation, Elene Cafasso, president of Enerpace Inc. in Elmhurst, was awarded the Master Certified Coach designation and celebrated in a room full of clients and colleagues at Fitz's Spare Keys in Elmhurst.

The International Coach Federation is an elite organization of professional coaches and the governing body of the coaching profession. Globally to date, only 825 professional coaches have earned MCCs designation from the ICF.

The MCC requirements include, but are not limited to: a minimum of 2,500 hours of coaching experience, 200 hours of coach-specific training, mentor coaching, written tests on ICF's code of ethics and standards, and demonstrations of master-level coaching competencies while working with actual coaching clients.

Known by her clients for her diligence and dedication to leadership development, Cafasso admits that receiving her MCC was no easy feat. "I worked harder for this than for my Chicago Booth M.B.A.!" Cafasso laughed during her remarks. "This really means more though, because it makes such a difference for people."

Receiving the certification was just another milestone in the history of her firm. After a successful corporate career, Cafasso founded Enerpace, Inc. 16 years ago with a mission to grow agile leaders in purpose-driven firms. Enerpace has worked with hundreds of leaders, providing solutions at the individual, team and firm level, as well as workshops and assessments. "With (Enerpace's) help, we see how we are creating building blocks, identifying barriers and potentially paving our paths forward," said Leslie Morse, COO of Alper Services.

Other clients that have benefitted from partnering with Enerpace include: Fidelity, Edward Jones, Marsh & McLennan, Fellowes, and many others.