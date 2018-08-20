 
Business

Demolition of Des Plaines replica McDonald's imminent

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 8/20/2018 4:44 PM
  Demolition crews were back Monday at 400 Lee St. in Des Plaines, in anticipation of the teardown of the 32-year-old replica building of Ray Kroc's original McDonald's.

  Workers were making site preparations Monday at the site of Ray Kroc's original McDonald's in Des Plaines, where a 32-year-old replica building is scheduled for demolition as soon as Tuesday.

Demolition of the replica of Ray Kroc's original McDonald's in Des Plaines is imminent, as crews returned Monday to set up fencing and make site preparations in anticipation of the teardown as soon as Tuesday.

Heneghan Wrecking Co., hired by McDonald's to demolish the 32-year-old replica restaurant at 400 Lee St., applied for and received a new demolition permit from the city of Des Plaines, enabling the work to go forward, according to City Manager Mike Bartholomew.

"They could start anytime," he said.

It's unknown why McDonald's -- through Heneghan -- requested a refund for its original permit and insurance bond in June. That was five months after those documents were issued, and when crews began to dismantle the iconic 62-year-old neon road sign and stripped the tops of the golden arches and main "McDonald's" sign from the replica restaurant.

The Cook County demolition permit for the project was put on hold, Bartholomew said.

McDonald's officials said in July they still planned to follow through with demolition plans, due to the building's location in an oft-flooded area and the difficulty to maintain it. They said they would preserve the original neon sign and artifacts from Kroc's first franchise store somewhere off-site.

After demolition, McDonald's plans to plant grass and donate the land to the city.

Des Plaines' historic McDonald's still stands -- but not for long
Des Plaines' historic McDonald's still stands -- but not for long
 
Sign of the times: McDonald's removes original neon display in Des Plaines
 
Why saving Des Plaines McDonald's No. 1 might be tougher this time
 
McDonald's plans to tear down Des Plaines replica restaurant
 
