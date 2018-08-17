DuPage CVB leader recognized as 'Game Changer'

Justin Roach, of the DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau, has been recognized as an industry leader in Connect Sports magazine's "Game Changers" feature in the fall 2018 issue.

The annual feature honors innovative leaders who have earned respect from industry professionals and media. Connect Sports is a national, B2B magazine targeted toward professionals and planners in the sports tourism industry.

During his nearly two years with the DuPage CVB, Roach, the director of business development, has worked collectively with its partners to successfully advance the legacy of sports throughout DuPage County. Most recently, DuPage hosted the USA Weightlifting Nationals in 2017 and subsequently was selected to host the USA Weightlifting Junior Championships in 2019. Additionally, the USA Powerlifting Open Nationals and Raw Nationals will be held in DuPage in 2019. In 2021, the USBC Women's Championships will return for the first time since 1935.

"We are thrilled that Justin's peers and ultimately Connect Sports recognize Justin's strategies and leadership to grow the sports tourism market throughout DuPage County," said Beth Marchetti, executive director of the DuPage CVB.

"As a Countywide CVB, our efforts impact hundreds of businesses, contribute to resident quality of life, and to the County's economy. Tourism in DuPage represents more than 23,000 employees, and produces over $2.6 billion in visitor expenditures, including $46 million in local tax receipts for DuPage municipalities and the County."

Roach has been leading the first multiphase sports tourism market assessment for the past year. Working with the DCVB board of directors and a newly established sports advisory committee, the goal is to further evaluate assets throughout DuPage County, and ultimately recommend an action plan.

"I am truly honored by the recognition from my colleagues and Connect Sports," Roach said. "This is an exciting time for DuPage County as we near completion of the first sports tourism market assessment to help us better position our communities within the region and industry. Sharing the findings and implementing the recommendations in the coming year will dramatically change and improve our County's future in sports tourism impact."