After Hours: August 2018
Posted8/17/2018 1:00 AM
hello
Images from the After Hours section of the Daily Herald Business Ledger's August issue.
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for A Accurate Door Service Inc. Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke, Aurora Alderman Judd Lofchie, Chamber President Holly Deitchman, Membership Development Specialist Margaret McKernin Perreault, representatives from LiftMaster and Hilty Tools, chamber ambassadors, members and community members. A Accurate provides products, repairs and service: garage doors, storefront doors, docks, levelers, gates and other access systems.
The Batavia Chamber celebrate the new office location in Batavia of Medvesta Hypnosis Healthcare with a Ribbon Cutting. Medvesta Healthcare Promotion provides high quality hypnosis sessions to those facing conditions such as stress, sleep and pain. Mayor Jeffery Schielke, chamber staff, chamber ambassadors and members joined Steve Cohen, hypnotherapist and his wife at the event.
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Team FIB BBQ. Not only were Team FIB Founders Bryan Whipple and Sean Trowbridge cooking up their food, but they were also a part of the opening day of the Batavia Farmer's Market.
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Elite Tutoring Place Inc. at 15 S. Randall Road in the Jewel Plaza. Mayor Jeffery Schielke, Batavia Chamber staff, Chamber Ambassadors and community members were in attendance.
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for Wedi North-America. Stephan Wedi, managing partner of Wedi Corp. Bastian Lohmann, vice president sales & marketing and Sebastian Wedig, the vice president of production and supply chain, were joined by Mayor Jeffery Schielke, Batavia City Administrator Laura Newman, State Rep. Mike Fortner, Batavia Aldermen Susan Stark and Tony Malay, Batavia Chamber of Commerce President Holly Deitchman and Jamie Saam, executive director of Batavia Main Street.
The Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce held a "Chamber Before Hours" networking event, hosted by International Hair Designs and The UPS Store Lake Zurich. From left are Tom Welsh, owner of the UPS Store Lake Zurich, Bruce and Dawn Wittmeyer, owners of International Hair Designs and Gale Cohen-DeMarco, president of LZACC.
Members of Chamber 630 welcomed Adorn 512 Jewelry to downtown Downers Grove with a ribbon cutting celebration. Dana Mitchell is the owner of the business located on Curtiss Street.
Holiday Inn Express and Suites at 811 E. Grand Ave. in Bensenville held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the new hotel. The new 102-room hotel is located near major expressways and 6.7 miles from O'Hare International Airport.
Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Alpaca to Apparel, 426 S. Third St., Suite 1A, Geneva. Geneva Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Judy Carroll and Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns hold the ribbon while owner Ben Kornowski cuts the ribbon surrounded by family, friends and alpacas.
The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce recently attended an open house/ribbon cutting with the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce for Idea Marketing Groups new location at 46 Saravanos Drive in Yorkville.
The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce members attended a Ribbon Cutting for Oswego Wellness new facility at 64 Main St. in downtown Oswego. They remodeled the building and created a tranquil facility for business and patients.
The Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce held a Business After Hours at A.M. Woodland Outdoor Design, 28433 N. Fremont Center Road, Mundelein. Owners Andy & Dan Migacz are joined by Chamber President Gale Cohen-DeMarco.
The Glen Ellyn Chamber celebrated DeSitter Flooring with a Grand reopening "Newly Remodeled" Showroom and After Hours. They have created a greater customer experience with new and more options in carpet, hardwood, luxury vinyl, laminate and rugs.
The Glen Ellyn Chamber celebrated The Rough House, 14 W. Willow St., Lombard with a grand opening and ribbon cutting. The Rough House is DuPage County's first obstacle course race-based training facility. They provide extensive obstacle, group, & personal training.
The Glen Ellyn Chamber celebrated 101 Mobility, 2541 Technology Drive, Suite 406, Elgin, with a ribbon cutting and open house. They specializes in the sales, installation and service of accessibility and mobility equipment to help veterans, disabled and elderly remain in their homes.
The Glen Ellyn Chamber celebrated Chocolaterie Stam Glen Ellyn, 530 Pennsylvania Ave., Glen Ellyn, with a ribbon cutting. Chocolaterie Stam is a modern chocolaterie steeped in old-world, Dutch traditions.
Members of Chamber 630 and local leaders celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Home Helpers in downtown Downers Grove with a ribbon cutting celebration with Owner Michael Gonzalez. The business is located at 921 Curtiss St.,
The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Barrington Boat Club, 99 Kazimour Drive in Port Barrington. Barrington Boat Club is designed for people who want to enjoy the luxuries of boat life without the hassles of owning a boat.
