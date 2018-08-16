Elk Grove Village annexes 58 acres
Updated 8/16/2018 2:41 PM
hello
Elk Grove Village has formally approved the annexation of 58 acres of commercial property near Interstate 90.
The village board Tuesday night unanimously approved bringing the unincorporated area -- approximately bordered by the tollway, Higgins Road, Elmhurst Road and Oakton Street -- into the village's boundaries. Businesses in that area would be served by Elk Grove police and fire departments and receive village water and sewer service. Officials have estimated a property tax increase of "pennies".
No businesses in that area will be forced to close because of the annexation.
The voluntary annexation of a separate 41-acre parcel owned by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago took place June 28.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.