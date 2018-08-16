Elk Grove Village annexes 58 acres

A map shows properties near Interstate 90 that Elk Grove Village has annexed. Courtesy of Elk Grove Village

Elk Grove Village has formally approved the annexation of 58 acres of commercial property near Interstate 90.

The village board Tuesday night unanimously approved bringing the unincorporated area -- approximately bordered by the tollway, Higgins Road, Elmhurst Road and Oakton Street -- into the village's boundaries. Businesses in that area would be served by Elk Grove police and fire departments and receive village water and sewer service. Officials have estimated a property tax increase of "pennies".

No businesses in that area will be forced to close because of the annexation.

The voluntary annexation of a separate 41-acre parcel owned by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago took place June 28.