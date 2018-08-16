 
5 tips for better customer service

 
By Geoffrey A. Fowler
The Washington Post
Washington Post
 
 
Updated 8/16/2018 7:18 AM
  • Before you dial customer service, see if there are better options, including chat, messaging, self-service websites and schedule-a-call services.

We asked industry insiders what they do to get better service. Here are their suggestions.

• Customers receive the fastest support when reaching out at 2 p.m., according to Zendesk.

• Be prepared to repeat yourself: Most companies aren't sophisticated enough to know about the last time you called or to connect you across all their different forms of contact.

• If you're trying to quit a service and get sent to someone for hard sell, just politely say you know it is a win-back line and you're really not interested in the service any more.

• The emergency button is Twitter. You can always tweet at a company, or its CEO -- most are looking out for it. Just remember whatever you're saying is public.

