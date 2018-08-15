Food truck coming to Long Grove plaza

A Long Grove plaza off a busy thoroughfare has gained village board permission to host a food truck belonging to a potential restaurant tenant.

Sunset Grove, bounded by Route 83 and Aptakisic Road, can have the yet-to-be-identified food truck or others on site under a village test program running through Dec. 1. Anchored by Sunset Foods, the mall's other tenants include Starbucks, Chase Bank, Domino's Pizza, Burn Boot Camp and Sport Clips.

Village President Bill Jacob said the idea is to have the possible restaurant tenant use the food truck to test a menu's popularity at Sunset Grove before committing to opening a restaurant in vacant space there. Through a voice vote Tuesday night, the village board trustees approved the shopping center for the pilot program.

"I like the idea," Trustee Chuck Nora said, "and I think we should approve it. Like we mentioned before, it's a pilot program. It's not cast in stone. It's not there forever."

Officials said the food truck would be stationed on the center's north side toward Aptakisic Road. Tables would be set up for diners.

Responding to safety concerns expressed by Trustee Bobbie O'Reilly, Village Manager David Lothspeich said he can recommend large planters or another type of barrier be placed near the proposed outdoor seating area.

According to the resolution passed by the village board, allowing food trucks at Sunset Grove gives it "additional options for their continued business success and the establishment of the synergistic relationships contemplated."

Sunset Grove is owned by Pinnacle Capital Group of Vernon Hills. Pinnacle's Jay and Daniel Levin could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Last month, Buffalo Creek Brewing was the first business in Long Grove to receive permission to host food trucks under the pilot program. The trucks are required to register with the village and pay sales taxes to Long Grove from the day's receipts.

Long Grove allows the food trucks to operate at approved places from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. The trucks cannot operate when the "sponsoring venues," such as Sunset Grove and Buffalo Creek, are closed, according the program's rules.