Naperville Chamber launches new community program

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce has launched a new professional development program, Leadership Naperville! with the goal of developing business professionals into engaged community leaders.

This program provides the opportunity to learn directly from Naperville's influencers and public officials. Participants will hear Naperville's history, engage in face-to-face conversations with prominent community business leaders, meet Mayor Chirico and other members of the local government, tour the police and fire departments with the chiefs and become a voice for volunteer engagement.

"As our community evolves, so must our chamber. Our members are telling us that community engagement is key to their professional success. Leadership Naperville! does just that," said Nicki Anderson, NACC president & CEO. "Providing opportunities to meet with influential leaders throughout the community gives attendees the insight necessary to be an active participant in the future of Naperville."

Leadership Naperville! runs every Tuesday morning from 7 to 9 a.m., from October 2 through November 6 and will meet at various locations throughout Naperville. This program is open to the public. The cost for Chamber Members is $295 through Sept. 1 and $325 after Sept. The price for Non-Members is $350.

For more information on registration or sponsorship, visitnaperville.net.