Wheeling nixes plan for 118-space trucking transportation center

Wheeling officials have put the brakes on a developer's plan to build a trucking transportation center with space for 118 semitrailers.

Village board members voted 4-3 Monday against measures that would've paved the way for JV Global Services to build the development off Wolf Road at Kerry Lane, just northwest of Chicago Executive Airport.

It's a concept new to the village that would've provided truck drivers temporary parking between trips, minor maintenance and repairs, and office space for logistics businesses. In addition to parking for 118 semitrailers, the 8.5-acre development would have included a 13,450-square-foot building for the logistics companies to operate dispatch centers.

JV Global Services, which has an existing facility at 150 Abbot Drive, needed to clear two hurdles Monday for the project to proceed: creation of a new land use in the city code called a "transportation center" and rezoning the area for heavier industrial uses.

Both failed by a single vote, with trustees Mary Krueger, Ray Lang, Mary Papantos and Dave Vogel opposed. Village President Pat Horcher and trustees Joe Vito and Ken Brady supported the changes.

Village staff has opposed the project, saying the development won't create many jobs or fit the specific type of use intended for that land, and the plan commission last week didn't recommend approval of either change.

Vito argued the village should approve the project because the developers are under contract to buy several properties, including a $650,000 parcel owned by the airport, to create a developable area of land. That's something no other developer has accomplished, he said.

"I would love a Maserati dealership there that's selling 10 Maseratis a day so we're all getting the sales tax from it, but that's not happening," Vito said. "So I will end on this -- a Crosby, Stills and Nash lyric -- 'If you can't be with the one you love, love the one you're with.' They're the only ones here."

Papantos disagreed the village should change its ordinances to accept trucking transportation centers, and that the site was ideal for this type of development.

"It has never been deemed suitable to this point, and I'm confused why we would change it at this point, especially in this area," Papantos said.