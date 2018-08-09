Camping World buys Holiday Hour RV in DeKalb

Lincolnshire serial entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis and the host of CNBC's reality TV show "The Profit," said he is buying Holiday Hour RV located in the greater DeKalb area.

Lemonis owns Camping World Holdings, a large network of RV-centric retail locations.

"Since 1972, Holiday Hour RV has established itself as a successful and well-known RV dealership in the state of Illinois," said Lemonis, chairman and CEO of Camping World.

"We are pleased to announce this acquisition and look forward to the continued expansion of our market share throughout the Chicagoland area."

Camping World recently announced the planned expansion of its RV sales locations by more than 30 percent through the launch of Gander RV Sales, new store openings and continued acquisitions. The acquisition of Holiday Hour RV is in line with the Company's future growth plans.

Holiday Hour RV will be Camping World's second Illinois location, joining the SuperCenter in the Wauconda/Island Lake area that focuses on RV sales, service and retail accessories.

"We are well-positioned to remain a leader in the RV industry as it continues to evolve," said Camping World COO Brent Moody. "The addition of Holiday Hour RV will allow us to expand our footprint in the state of Illinois while continuing to deliver a high standard of customer service and integrity in the industry."