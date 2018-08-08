Feder: Univision Chicago anchor Jorge Barbosa signing off

Jorge Barbosa, one of Chicago's premier Spanish-language broadcast journalists for more than three decades, is stepping down as 5 and 10 p.m. news anchor at Univision WGBO-Channel 66, Robert Feder writes. His last night on the air will be Friday, according to Doug Levy, senior vice president and general manager of Univision Local Media Chicago. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.