Controversial CarMax proposal gets the green light in Algonquin

Plans for a new CarMax in Algonquin received the final go-ahead from the village board Tuesday night, despite resistance from some nearby residents who worry the development will disturb their neighborhood.

CarMax intends to invest millions of dollars into constructing the 7,400-square-foot used car dealership on the southeast corner of Huntington Drive and Randall Road -- a project that was approved by trustees in a 5-2 vote. The company plans tear down the former Duro-Life Corp. building after acquiring the property by the end of the year, according to village documents.

Several community members have voiced their concerns over the noise, traffic, appearance and location of the project. Longtime resident Nancy Blackman told trustees she doesn't believe the dealership is a good use for the area because of its proximity to residences.

However, Village President John Schmitt said the project is more appropriate for the Randall Road corridor than the property's previous industrial use.

In addition to redeveloping the land, he said, CarMax is expected to generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue each year.

"This is not a tough choice. I'm amazed that anybody's even concerned about this," Schmitt said. "This is the right thing to do at the right time with the right business. I'm ecstatic about this."

Trustees Janis Jasper and Laura Brehmer opposed the measure, citing concerns over the location. "This project might look great on a financial statement," Brehmer said, "but not from a resident's front yard or from an environmental perspective."

Jasper said she also wishes residents would have had a greater opportunity to engage in discussions.

Trustees on Tuesday also voted 6-1 to authorize a deal allowing CarMax to be reimbursed for 50 percent of all sales tax revenue generated at the dealership, capped at $800,000, for up to 10 years. Brehmer voted "no."

According to the deal, CarMax must begin operating by the end of 2022. If it opens in 2020, the company will receive 75 percent of the sales taxes generated that year and 60 percent in 2021, though the maximum rebate won't change.

CarMax representatives have altered their proposal in the last few months to address a "laundry list" of concerns from trustees and residents, such as adding more landscaping, Community Development Director Russell Farnum said.

The company also created a route for sales staff and customers to follow when test driving vehicles, he said. That route avoids residential streets and must be re-approved by the village board if any changes are made.

"I know there may be some fear on the part of the neighbors," Farnum said. "But we're ending up with a much better project than what they envision we're going to get there."