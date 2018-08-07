Wynnchurch Capital buys Canadian uniform company

hello

Wynnchurch Capital LLC, a private equity firm in Rosemont, said Tuesday that it has partnered with Louis Bibeau to buy Logistik Unicorp Inc.

Bibeau is the founder of Logistik and has been CEO since the company's inception in 1992. Logistik is a global company specializing in managed clothing services and provides uniform solutions to large organizations with complex uniform requirements. The company provides textile research, product design and testing, customer service and communications, sourcing of items, manufacturing capabilities, warehousing, inventory management, order processing, and distribution, as well as customized software development and data management.

"Over the past 19 years, Wynnchurch has invested in niche, well-managed, market-leading businesses and we believe that Logistik is a perfect fit," said John Hatherly, managing partner at Wynnchurch. "The company has demonstrated a long track record of providing unparalleled service to its clients."

"I am thrilled to partner with Wynnchurch's dynamic team. With them, our motto has never been so true: 'Together, the sky is the limit,'" Bibeau said.

In June 2018, Wynnchurch acquired CPS, the provider of mission-critical solutions for highly demanding industries and applications. Other recent Wynnchurch investments include Team Car Care, specializing in quick oil change segment of the "Do-It-For-Me" automotive aftermarket; and Anderson Metals, a manufacturer of brass fittings, valves, and related products.

Wynnchurch Capital, based in Rosemont, has offices in California and Canada and was founded in 1999.