Portillo's hires CEO of P.F. Chang's to replace retiring leader

A version of "The Dog House" sat outside during the grand opening of Portillos restaurant at Gurnee Mills in 2015. Founder Dick Portillo started the business in the mobile hot dog stand in 1963. Daily Herald File Photo, 2015

P.F. Chang's CEO Michael Osanloo is replacing the top executive at Portillo's effective Oct. 1, according to the company known for its burgers, hot dogs and chocolate cake.

Oak Brook-based Portillo's said Osanloo will succeed CEO Keith Kinsey, 64, who is retiring. Kinsey took the top role in 2015 after founder Dick Portillo sold the company to a private equity firm in 2014.

Osanloo, 52, grew up in the Chicago suburbs and said he looking forward to returning to the area.

"Growing up in Chicagoland, Portillo's was the first restaurant that I drove to when I got my driver's license, and I'm thrilled to be returning to Illinois to join one of the country's most beloved restaurant brands," Osanloo said. "I look forward to building on the company's success."

Osanloo, who served as president and CEO of P.F. Chang's China Bistro since 2015, has experience with consumer and retail brands, having held leadership roles at Kraft Foods Group, Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Bain & Company.

"We are excited that Michael will be leading the next chapter of growth at Portillo's," said Portillo's Chairman Mike Miles. "We thank Keith for his many contributions to Portillo's, including opening our first restaurants in Florida, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and central Illinois, and we wish him the very best."

Dick Portillo said, "Michael Osanloo is a great choice to lead the company I founded more than 50 years ago. I have confidence that Michael has what it takes to continue the legacy of exceptional standards on which I founded this wonderful company."

In 1963, Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo's hot dog stand in Villa Park, which he called The Dog House. Years later, Portillo's has grown to include restaurants in more than 50 locations across several states. The Portillo's brand also includes Barnelli's restaurants that serve ribs, pastas with homemade sauces, fresh sandwiches, soups and salads.