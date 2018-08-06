Feder: What's holding up sale of the Reader?

On June 15, Edwin Eisendrath stood before the Rainbow PUSH Convention at the Hyatt Regency Chicago and revealed the sale of the Chicago Reader to a group led by Dorothy Leavell, publisher of the Chicago Crusader, Robert Feder writes. Terms of the sale were not disclosed, but a story posted later that day on the Reader's website said the Sun-Times would maintain a 15 percent stake in the alternative weekly, and that the deal was expected to close "in the next 30 days." That was 52 days ago and the deal still hasn't closed. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.