Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk recalled

HP Hood is recalling 145,254 half-gallon cartons of its Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk because it might contain dairy milk, an allergen not listed on the label. Courtesy of HP Hood

HP Hood is recalling 145,254 half-gallon cartons of its Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk because it may contain dairy milk, an allergen not listed on the label.

The issue can be serious for people who have milk allergies or severe sensitivity to milk or lactose. There has been one report of an allergic reaction though no medical treatment was required, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

According to HP Hood's news release, about 145,254 half-gallon cartons of the affected product were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in 28 states including Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The recalled cartons represent less than 0.8 percent of half-gallon containers of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk shipped by Hood in the last 12 months.

The recall only applies to the following product: refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of Sept. 2. To identify the affected product, consumers should look for the stamped information printed as:

• USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 -- 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

• USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 -- 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

• USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 -- 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

• USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 -- 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

There is a Universal Product Code (UPC bar code) of "41570 05621" on the side panel of the carton next to the nutrition facts.

Consumers who purchased the product may return it to the retail location where the purchase was made for a full refund or exchange, or visit bluediamond.com to complete a web form. Consumers with questions may contact Blue Diamond at (800) 400-1522.