How to get free guacamole at Chipotle today

Guacamole is not extra today at Chipotle. For National Avocado day today, guacamole is free. AP File Photo

For National Avocado Day, Chipotle is giving away guacamole today.

The fast-casual Mexican chain is offering free guacamole with online and mobile app orders.

"Our fresh, homemade guacamole has a massive fan following," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle. "We want to show our love for the avocado and reward our customers' guac obsession."

There's a limit of one free item per customer while supplies last, according to the chain restaurant. The offer "requires regular-priced purchase of an entree, excluding kids' meals."

To redeem the offer, customers can log in or create an account in the Chipotle mobile app or at chipotle.com.

After selecting an entree, customers can choose to add guac as an add-on, a side item or as a regular order of chips and guac. To finalize the order before checkout, customers should enter the coupon code AVOCADO.