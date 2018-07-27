QLP toy drive to aid childhood cancer foundation

hello

AURORA -- In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, Quality Logo Products is launching a community toy drive to support the Pediatric Oncology Treasure Chest Foundation in Orland Park.

During the month of September, Quality Logo Products will provide Aurora-area businesses with their own treasure chest to place in their lobby or office to collect donations for the organization. All contributions will be picked up by Quality Logo Products at the end of the month and donated to the Pediatric Oncology Treasure Chest Foundation in Orland Park.

"Cancer is indiscriminate," said Bret Bonnet, president of Quality Logo Products. "Being a new parent myself, I can't imagine what it must feel like to be in these parents' or kids' shoes. We all need to do more to help our friends, neighbors, and families in need."

Local businesses who are interested in placing a treasure chest in their office for donations may contact Kelsey Brown by emailing press@qualitylogoproducts.com. Companies outside of the Aurora area are encouraged to make a donation to the organization via their website.

Founded in 1996, The Treasure Chest Foundation is a national organization that provides comfort to kids diagnosed with cancer by offering them the special experience of selecting a gift from a treasure chest after each medical treatment.