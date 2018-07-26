Feder: FCC chairman defies Trump on Sinclair deal
Updated 7/26/2018 7:28 AM
Despite heat from President Donald Trump, FCC chairman Ajit Pai isn't backing down from the action that doomed Sinclair Broadcast Group's acquisition of Tribune Media (including WGN-Channel 9 and WGN 720-AM), Robert Feder writes. "I stand by our decision," Pai told the House Energy and Commerce Committee at a hearing Wednesday. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
