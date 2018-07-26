Feder: FCC chairman defies Trump on Sinclair deal

Despite heat from President Donald Trump, FCC chairman Ajit Pai isn't backing down from the action that doomed Sinclair Broadcast Group's acquisition of Tribune Media (including WGN-Channel 9 and WGN 720-AM), Robert Feder writes. "I stand by our decision," Pai told the House Energy and Commerce Committee at a hearing Wednesday. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.