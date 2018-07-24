 
Business

Pepperidge Farm recalls Goldfish crackers

 
Kim Mikus
 
 
Updated 7/24/2018 6:52 AM
hello
  • Pepperidge Farm is recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers because there is a possibility the whey powder used in the seasonings contains salmonella.

    Pepperidge Farm is recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers because there is a possibility the whey powder used in the seasonings contains salmonella.

Pepperidge Farm is recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers because there is a possibility the whey powder used in the seasonings contains salmonella.

Pepperidge Farm said it initiated an investigation and, out of "an abundance of caution," is voluntarily recalling the crackers. No illnesses have been reported. And no other Pepperidge Farm products in the U.S. are part of the recall.

Pepperidge Farm, owned by Campbell Soup, said the recall involves 3.3 million units of the crackers, according to Reuters.

The varieties with the indicated codes are part of the recall:

• Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

• Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion

• Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

• Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Consumers who have purchased these products should not eat them. Recalled product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

To request a reimbursement online, click here.

The recall comes a day after Ritz made a similar announcement. The maker of Ritz Cracker said it is voluntarily recalling 16 varieties of the product because of the potential presence of salmonella.

Mondelez Global, the manufacturer, says the products contain whey powder, which the whey supplier has recalled because of the salmonella risk.

Related Coverage
16 varieties of Ritz Crackers recalled
Related Article
16 varieties of Ritz Crackers recalled
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 