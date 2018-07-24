Pepperidge Farm recalls Goldfish crackers

Pepperidge Farm is recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers because there is a possibility the whey powder used in the seasonings contains salmonella.

Pepperidge Farm said it initiated an investigation and, out of "an abundance of caution," is voluntarily recalling the crackers. No illnesses have been reported. And no other Pepperidge Farm products in the U.S. are part of the recall.

Pepperidge Farm, owned by Campbell Soup, said the recall involves 3.3 million units of the crackers, according to Reuters.

The varieties with the indicated codes are part of the recall:

• Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

• Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion

• Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

• Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Consumers who have purchased these products should not eat them. Recalled product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

The recall comes a day after Ritz made a similar announcement. The maker of Ritz Cracker said it is voluntarily recalling 16 varieties of the product because of the potential presence of salmonella.

Mondelez Global, the manufacturer, says the products contain whey powder, which the whey supplier has recalled because of the salmonella risk.