Deer Park Town Center presents jazz & wine festival

The seventh annual Deer Park Jazz & Wine Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 4, at Deer Park Town Center in Deer Park.

Music kicks off at 12:30 p.m. with the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory Big Band followed by Judy Roberts with her Jazz trio featuring saxophonist Greg Fishman and vocalist Dan Ferris.

Known for his hard driving Latin rhythms, Johnny Blas & Afro-Libre Orquesta is next. They have been featured at the Chicago Jazz Festival, The Jaime Fox Show and many others. The hard driving Latin rhythms offer the perfect lead into the next performer, Henry Johnson, who was named one of the top 100 jazz guitarists by Scott Yanow for the The Great Jazz Guitarists San Francisco: Backbeat.

The 2018 Festival headliner Conjunto is violinist James Sanders' long running project to unite his classical training and theory with the freedom of jazz improvisation, all grounded in the Afro-Caribbean rhythms: rumba, son, danzón and more.

The Deer Park Jazz and Wine Festival is produced and programmed by TCA Entertainment and Chicago Jazz Magazine and sponsored by the Village of Deer Park, Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano, Bright Horizons, Chiro One, Deer Park Crossing, Equilibrium Personal Training Studio, Lake Barrington Motorsports, Midtown Athletic Club, Daily Herald Media Group and WDCB News.

The festival takes place in the Gazebo area, near Yankee Candle, Evereve and Paper Source. Limited seating will be available and it is advised that guests bring their own chairs. Outside alcoholic beverages and coolers are not permitted in the shopping center and at the event. Food, fine wine, and craft beer will be available for purchase, cash only. There is no cost to attend the Jazz & Wine Festival. For the schedule, go to the Deer Park Town Center website.