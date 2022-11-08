Cubs promote Dustin Kelly to hitting coach on Ross' staff

 

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have promoted Dustin Kelly to hitting coach after two seasons as the organization's minor league hitting coordinator, one of three additions to manager David Ross' staff announced on Tuesday.

Kelly becomes the Cubs' eighth hitting coach in 12 seasons. He replaces Greg Brown, who lasted one year. A former minor league infielder, Kelly worked as a hitting coach in the Dodgers farm system from 2018-20 before getting hired by Chicago.

 

The Cubs also added former outfielder Jim Adduci (assistant hitting coach) and Alex Smith (data development and process). They retained 11 coaches, including Andy Green, pitching coach Tommy Hottovy, third base coach Willie Harris and first base coach Mike Napoli.

Chicago finished 74-88 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

