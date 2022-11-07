DePaul begins season at home against Loyola (MD)
Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at DePaul Blue Demons
Chicago; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -13.5; over/under is 137
BOTTOM LINE: The DePaul Blue Demons host the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in the season opener.
DePaul finished 15-16 overall last season while going 11-7 at home. The Blue Demons shot 43.3% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.
Loyola (MD) finished 8-10 in Patriot play and 3-12 on the road last season. The Greyhounds averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 7.1 second chance points and 4.0 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
