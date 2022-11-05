No. 1 Alcaraz out for rest of the season with muscle tear

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters.

The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal on Friday. Following medical exams, the U.S. Open champion posted details of his injury on Saturday.

'Unfortunately this is the result of my injury: an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall with an estimated recovery time of six weeks,' Alcaraz wrote on Twitter. 'I won't make the ATP Finals or the Davis Cup Finals. It is tough and painful for me to miss these two events, which are so important to me, but all I can do is be positive and focus on my recovery.'

The ATP Finals are scheduled for Nov. 13-20 in Turin, Italy, with the Davis Cup Finals taking place from Nov. 23-27 in Malaga, Spain.

The Australian Open starts on Jan. 16.

Alcaraz will be replaced at the ATP Finals by American Taylor Fritz.

Alcaraz finishes a remarkable season with a 57-13 record and five titles, including Masters trophies in Madrid and Miami. In September, he became the youngest No. 1 in the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973.

