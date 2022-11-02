Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations

NEW ALBANY, Ind. -- Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge that connects Indiana and Kentucky.

The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close Nov. 28, Indiana transportation officials said.

The 59-year-old double-decker bridge is undergoing a long-term renovation that officials said would add up to 30 years to its life. Crews are scheduled to do demolition work during the closure.

Transportation officials said the suggested alternate route during the closing would be I-265 in Indiana to I-65.

The eastbound lanes of I-64 will close after 9 p.m. on Nov. 28 and reopen at 5 a.m. on Dec. 7.