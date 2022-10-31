 

Judge: Injunction remains against North Dakota abortion ban

 
By DAVE KOLPACK
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/31/2022 3:59 PM

FARGO, N.D. -- A North Dakota judge on Monday affirmed his refusal to let the state's abortion ban take effect despite the state Supreme Court ordering him to reconsider whether he had made the 'appropriate' decision as a lawsuit over the law is pending.

Judge Bruce Romanick last month rejected a request from North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley to let the law take effect while the state's only abortion clinic, the Red River Women's Clinic of Fargo, challenges it on constitutional grounds.

 

Romanick based his decision on several factors, but Wrigley argued he had not sufficiently considered one of them - the Red River clinic's chances of prevailing in its lawsuit. The state's high court agreed and told Romanick to take another look.

In his earlier ruling, Romanick noted the clinic's uphill battle, but said weighing in on the clinic's chances of winning would force him to rule without allowing proper arguments from both sides. He said such a decision should not be made until either a trial or after additional written arguments.

Romanick stood by that reasoning in affirming his ruling.

