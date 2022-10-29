Officials say death toll has increased to 59 in Seoul crowd surge at popular party area Itaewon
Updated 10/29/2022 12:23 PM
SEOUL, South Korea -- Officials say death toll has increased to 59 in Seoul crowd surge at popular party area Itaewon.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.